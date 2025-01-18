Cameron Payne News: Instant offense off bench

Payne posted 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in only 12 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-99 loss to the Timberwolves.

The veteran guard let the ball fly whenever he was on the court, continuing a hot streak that has seen Payne drain multiple threes in four straight games and score in double digits in four of the last five. He's averaged 12.6 points, 2.6 threes, 1.6 boards, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals in just 12.4 minutes a contest over the latter stretch while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent (13-for-26) from beyond the arc, but his limited role on the Knicks' bench will make it tough for him to keep contributing at this level.