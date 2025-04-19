Cameron Payne News: Not starting in playoffs opener

Payne is not in the starting lineup ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against the Pistons, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

The Knicks will play their regular starting lineup for this postseason opener, meaning Payne will return to his regular bench role while adding depth to the backcourt. He averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game across 72 regular-season appearances (five starts) in 2024-25.