Cole Swider News: Continues to impress

Swider posted 22 points (6-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 87-85 Summer League loss to the Mavericks.

Swider caught fire from beyond the arc on the way to another 20-point performance. He also turned in a strong showing on the boards, joining Darius Bazley with double-digit rebounds. Swider should continue to see key opportunities as Summer League continues.