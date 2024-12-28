Fantasy Basketball
Cole Swider News: Leading scorer in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Swider played 33 minutes during the G League Motor City Cruise's 138-117 win over the Westchester Knicks and totaled 29 points (10-20 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Swider led the Cruise in both points scored and three-pointers made during Friday's victory. He continues to dominate in the G League as he's now scored 20 or more points in 12 of his 14 appearances this season. The two-way player will likely continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League as he's appeared in just two NBA games so far this season.

