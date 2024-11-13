Cole Swider News: Pours in 26 points in G League

Swider accrued 26 points (9-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes Tuesday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 127-107 victory over the Windy City Bulls.

Swider got off to a hot start to the 2024-25 G League campaign by leading his club in scoring while also making contributions on the defensive end. The Syracuse product was one of three Motor City starters to reach the 20-point threshold, as Lamar Stevens (22 points) and Alondes Williams (21 points) also enjoyed strong performances. A two-way player, Swider is expected to move between the Pistons and the Cruise throughout the season.