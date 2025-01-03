Dalano Banton News: Barely cracks rotation in return
Banton (hip) tallied two points (1-4 FG) and one rebound across five minutes in Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Lakers.
Back in action after missing the previous three games with a left hip contusion, Banton held only a minor role in the Portland rotation. With the Trail Blazers leaning more heavily into Scoot Henderson on the second unit lately, Banton looks as though he'll become a lesser priority after averaging 16.5 minutes per game in 25 appearances prior to missing time with the hip injury.
