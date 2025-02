Russell is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets due to an illness.

Russell has played fewer than 30 minutes in seven straight games, averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 24.4 minutes during that stretch. If Russell is sidelined, Keon Johnson and Jalen Wilson would be candidates for increased minutes.