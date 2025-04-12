D'Angelo Russell Injury: Won't play Sunday

Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New York, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Russell will end up missing the final five games of the regular season due to a right ankle sprain. The veteran point guard began the season on the Lakers but was traded to the Nets along with Maxwell Lewis in late December in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. Russell appeared in 29 games (26 starts) for Brooklyn and averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 24.7 minutes per game, though he shot just 36.7 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from three-point range over that span. Russell will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.