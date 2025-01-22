D'Angelo Russell Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Russell will not play Wednesday against the Suns due to left hamstring injury management, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Russell had been listed as questionable with the same injury heading into Tuesday's game against the Knicks, but he suited up and showed no signs of being limited in the Nets' 99-95 loss, finishing with 23 points (6-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 assists, three blocks, two rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes. The Nets have been extremely cautious with their key players in back-to-back sets for most of the season, so it's not surprising that Russell will end up sitting Wednesday in what looks to be a maintenance day more than anything. With Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Ben Simmons (illness) both listed as doubtful and six other players ruled out with injuries, Keon Johnson, Reece Beekman and Tyrese Martin will likely be tasked with covering most of the minutes out of the backcourt Wednesday.