D'Angelo Russell Injury: Won't return Saturday

Russell will not return to Saturday's game versus the 76ers with a right shin contusion, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports. He finished with five points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, one rebound and two steals in 14 minutes.

This is a tough blow for the Nets, as they are already without several key contributors. The Nets were getting blown out by the end of the second quarter, and it's possible the lopsided score contributed to the decision to hold Russell out with what could be a minor issue. Tyrese Martin and Reece Beekman could see additional minutes in the second half.