D'Angelo Russell News: Good to go Tuesday vs. Minnesota

Russell (rest) is available for Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against the Timberwolves.

Russell will suit up for Opening Night against his former team after missing the Lakers' preseason finale. The 28-year-old produced a decent all-around season last year, during which he averaged 18.0 points, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 combined steals plus blocks across a career-high 32.7 minutes per game in 76 regular-season outings. Russell is set to reprise his role in the starting five and will likely be in for another season of heavy minutes with Gabe Vincent and Bronny James backing him up.