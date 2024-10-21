Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell News: Good to go Tuesday vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 21, 2024 at 5:46pm

Russell (rest) is available for Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against the Timberwolves.

Russell will suit up for Opening Night against his former team after missing the Lakers' preseason finale. The 28-year-old produced a decent all-around season last year, during which he averaged 18.0 points, 6.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 combined steals plus blocks across a career-high 32.7 minutes per game in 76 regular-season outings. Russell is set to reprise his role in the starting five and will likely be in for another season of heavy minutes with Gabe Vincent and Bronny James backing him up.

D'Angelo Russell
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News