D'Angelo Russell News: Scores 20 points Monday

Russell racked up 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 109-80 loss to the Timberwolves.

Russell was highly efficient from the floor and finished as the Lakers' leading scorer in a game where the entire offense sputtered. Don't be surprised if Russell stays in the starting five for the foreseeable future, or at least until Austin Reaves (pelvis) is able to return. Russell has surpassed the 15-point mark in four appearances in a row, averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor in that stretch.