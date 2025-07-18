Darius Bazley Injury: Held out of Friday's contest

Bazley (leg) did not play in Friday's Summer League game against the Nuggets.

Bazley had been having a strong Summer League showing before exiting Thursday's game against the Celtics early with a right leg injury. He appeared in 11 games with the Delaware Blue Coats in 2024-25, averaging 18.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in 30.8 minutes per contest.