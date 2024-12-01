Darius Bazley News: Dominates in G League win

Bazley produced 24 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes Saturday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 118-110 victory over the Maine Celtics.

Bazley turned in an incredibly efficient shooting performance and led his team in rebounds, resulting in his second double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. The 24-year-old hasn't quite lived up to his production from last year's Tip-Off Tournament (22.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.0 blocks over six games), but he's been solid across the board through his first seven appearances.