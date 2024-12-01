Darius Bazley News: Dominates in G League win
Bazley produced 24 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes Saturday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 118-110 victory over the Maine Celtics.
Bazley turned in an incredibly efficient shooting performance and led his team in rebounds, resulting in his second double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. The 24-year-old hasn't quite lived up to his production from last year's Tip-Off Tournament (22.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.0 blocks over six games), but he's been solid across the board through his first seven appearances.
Darius Bazley
Free Agent
