Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Darius Bazley headshot

Darius Bazley News: Flirts with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Bazley collected eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 87-85 Summer League loss to Dallas.

Bazley made his presence known on the glass, grabbing five of his team-high 11 rebounds on the offensive end. While he wasn't as involved in the scoring column as he was during Tuesday's 27-point showing, the 6-foot-9 forward is off to a promising start to Summer League action with LA.

Darius Bazley
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
