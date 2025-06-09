Darius Garland Injury: Won't be ready for start of season

Garland (toe) is likely to miss time to open the 2025-26 season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

While the Cavaliers announced earlier Monday that Garland was expected to resume basketball activities by the start of training camp in October, the team also relayed that the point guard was facing a recovery timeline of 4-to-5 months after undergoing surgery to repair his left great toe. According to sources familiar with the situation, Garland's recovery program looks like it will trend closer to five months than four, which means that the point guard will miss at least a handful of games to begin the campaign. Donovan Mitchell will likely see more on-ball opportunities for whatever length of time Garland is sidelined.