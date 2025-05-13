NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at CLE: Pacers lead series 3-1

DEN at OKC: Series tied 2-2

Injury Updates for NBA DFS Lineups

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,000) at Cavaliers

Haliburton came up with an absolute dud in Game 3, followed by a slightly better, but still underwhelming performance in Game 4. Nonetheless, it is quite likely that he snaps back into focus with a chance to close out the series on the road in Game 5. He logged a series-high 55.3 DK points in Game 1 in Cleveland and averaged 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2.0 blocks over two road games in the series.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,100) vs. Pacers

Mitchell is listed as questionable for action but the news that he went through shootaround makes it highly unlikely that he will miss the game with the risk of his squad being eliminated on home court. Mitchell was limited to just 16.8 DK points in 20 minutes of action in Game 4, as his night was cut short due to an ankle injury. However, he was absolutely dominant in the first three games of the series, averaging 41.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals over that span, including going over 65 DK points in Game 2 and 3. If Mitchell does end up sidelined, it will mean a tough night for the rest of his squad and it would be best for DFS players to avoid any Cavs starters, as they would likely be overwhelmed and face a blowout.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($7,800) vs. Nuggets

Williams logged 28.8 DK points in the last game, marking his lowest total of the series, as he is averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over the four games. He topped 35 DK points at home in Game 1 and 2, and he should be up for another strong performance back on home court, where he averaged a shooting percentage 4.0 percent better than on the road during the regular season.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,000) vs. Nuggets

Gilgeous-Alexander topped 50 DK points in each of the first three games of the series, including a series-high 65.5 in Game 1, before he turned in a series-low 44.0 DK points in the most recent outing. He should keep up the strong production, as he also averaged 30.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 blocks across four meetings with the Nuggets during the regular season.

Mid-Range Value Plays in NBA DFS

Pascal Siakam Pacers ($6,300) at Cavaliers

Siakam is averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists through four games in the series, including a high of 35.5 DK points in Game 4. He will continue to be a key factor in his squad's ability to out-run and overwhelm the Cavs offensively, and he should have no problem standing out on the road, as he averaged higher scoring and better shooting on the road, as opposed to at home this season.

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($6,600) vs. Pacers

After a four-game absence, Garland returned to action with a muted effort in Game 3 versus the Pacers. He came out with a much better effort in Game 4, where he totaled 32.3 DK points. He must step up with a major performance in order to prevent elimination on home court in Game 5.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($6,100) at Cavaliers

Turner is averaging 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.5 blocks through four games in the series, including a high of 47.0 DK points on the road in Game 2. He should continue to fill the stat sheet with his knack for scoring the ball and blocking shots. He is averaging 2.0 made threes per game in the series and is likely to keep the rhythm going on the road, where he shot 3.2 percent better from long range, compared to at home this season.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($6,500) vs. Pacers

Allen is looking to bounce back after a dud in Game 4. He is averaging 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in the series, including going over 40 DK points in Game 2 and 3. He will have to bring his best effort to keep his side competitive against the threat of elimination. He is likely to at least pad his stats on the glass, as the Pacers gave up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers this season.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($5,900) vs. Nuggets

Hartenstein is on a roll, surpassing 30 DK points in each of the last three games and averaging 11.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks through four games in the second round. He should keep up the solid DK production by continuing to chip in across the stat sheet.

Value Picks

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($4,300) vs. Nuggets

Caruso turned in a 45.8 DK-point performance in Game 1 versus the Nuggets and is averaging 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game in the series. He is very likely to remain a key part of the Thunder's rotation, as his defensive skill has been effective in limiting the opposing backcourt.

De'Andre Hunter, Cavaliers ($4,200) vs. Pacers

Hunter is averaging 8.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game through three appearances in the second round. He must bring an impactful performance to help his side gain the edge in a must-win game. He logged a playoff-high 33.0 DK points in Game 3 of the first round.

