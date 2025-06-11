A broken hip and the Thunder's tendency to win in blowout fashion limited Holmgren to 27.4 minutes per game this year. For his career, when playing 30-39 minutes (57 appearances), Holmgren has averaged 18.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 blocks and 0.8 steals. That also includes shooting 53.2 FG%, 77.3 FT% and hitting 1.7 3-pointers at 38.6%. Health and minutes will go a long way for Holmgren, even if he remains a No. 3 offensive option.

In this article, we'll break down the Best Keeper and Upside Keeper for all 30 franchises — blending current production with future potential. Whether you're building around proven All-Stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards , or hunting for breakout potential with Chet Holmgren , Jalen Johnson or Matas Buzelis , this guide offers a detailed look at which players to hold tight and which ones could explode in value down the line.

Top Keepers and Upside Keepers for Every NBA Team

Oklahoma City Thunder

Best Keeper: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Upside Keeper: Chet Holmgren

Cleveland Cavaliers

Best Keeper: Darius Garland

Don't worry, Evan Mobley is listed below. This was a tough call between Garland and Donovan Mitchell, but Garland took a step forward while Mitchell took a step back. Garland is also three years younger, which broke the tie. Issues staying healthy have limited some of Garland's accolades, but he's turning 26 next year and is a two-time All-Star who averaged an efficient 20.6 points and 6.7 assists for a 64-win team.

Upside Keeper: Evan Mobley

Mobley gets pushed to the upside section on a technicality – that being there are no other young players with significant upside on Cleveland's roster. I understand the case for Ty Jerome, but we'd really be banking on him landing a starting job elsewhere. Mobley is turning 24 years old and just won Defensive Player of the Year in addition to making his first All-Star game. He took the offensive leap we'd been waiting for, averaging 18.5 points on 55.7 FG% while hitting 1.2 3-pointers at 37.0%. He also grabbed 9.3 rebounds, dished 3.2 assists and racked up 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals in his 30.5 minutes.

Boston Celtics

Best Keeper: Jayson Tatum

Despite presumably losing all of next season due to an Achilles tear, Tatum may still be the best keeper on Boston. He's two years younger than Jaylen Brown, and Tatum has a game that should be able to translate with diminished athleticism. It may be best for some fantasy managers chasing a title next year to deal him. But even in that case, he should still draw the biggest return haul of anyone on the team.

Upside Keeper: Payton Pritchard

Pritchard is surprisingly turning 28 years old next season, but he could thrive amid what is expected to be a tumultuous Boston roster for the next couple of seasons. He's coming off winning Sixth Man of the Year and averaged 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per 36 minutes. Acquiring him or keeping him would be a win-now move for fantasy managers.

Houston Rockets

Best Keeper: Amen Thompson

This was a competition between Thompson and Alperen Sengun, who are the same age. But Thompson appears to be showing more upward trajectory and flashes of superstardom, especially on defense. He forced coach Ime Udoka's hand to stay in the starting lineup over Jabari Smith and averaged 15.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per 36 minutes while not being prioritized on offense. If the ball flows through him more often, there's untapped potential.

Upside Keeper: Reed Sheppard

This is a risk/reward play after the No. 3 overall pick in 2024 played just 12.6 minutes per game. Shooting efficiency and a lack of foul-drawing was a major issue for Sheppard, but he showed off his upside as a defensive disruptor, averaging 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per 36 minutes. Investing in Sheppard as a keeper is a long play based on pedigree. Many smaller guards have struggled in their rookie seasons.

New York Knicks

Best Keeper: Karl-Anthony Towns

This is a close call between Towns and Brunson. The latter is a year younger and the face of the Knicks, but KAT has superior fantasy value. He also plays center, which is a position of scarcity in fantasy basketball, and his ability to hit 3s is rare from the position. He's also improved as a rebounder and shot-blocker playing for the Knicks, delivering first-round value.

Upside Keeper: Miles McBride

McBride's role has grown every season with the Knicks since he was in the early second round in 2021. He's entering his age 25 season and has been effective as a 3-and-D point guard. Investing in McBride may be taking a gamble that he, at some point in the near future, is no longer on the Knicks and placed in an expanded, starting role. Over the past two seasons, he's produced per-36-minute averages of 14.5 points with 2.8 made 3s, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

LA Clippers

Best Keeper: James Harden

Harden will be turning 36 years old in 2025-26, but he's coming off a top-five fantasy campaign. He's adjusted his game with age and has remained highly effective as a passer and three-point shooter. Harden being the best keeper on the Clippers is partially a consequence of the team not having any blue-chip prospects, or many young players in the rotation at all, but it seems his game is aging just fine.

Upside Keeper: Ivica Zubac

Zubac is coming off the best year of his career and was in the running for Most Improved Player. He'll be entering his age 28 season as one of the most efficient double-double threats in the league. Being the pick-and-roll partner for Harden gives him a high floor, but Zubac has become one of the best hook-shot makers in the league as well, so he's able to score even when not being set up.

Denver Nuggets

Best Keeper: Nikola Jokic

The three-time MVP finished second in voting this season, averaging an efficient 30/13/10 triple-double with 1.8 steals. There's not a safer No. 1 overall pick in redraft fantasy leagues, and he's the easy selection for best keeper on the Nuggets. He's entering his age-30 season, but his game should translate with age, and he's rarely injured.

Upside Keeper: Christian Braun

Peyton Watson was also in contention here, but he didn't have the breakout campaign that Braun did in 2024-25. Braun jumped into the starting lineup and became one of the best transition players in the NBA, finishing with a fantastic 58 FG% for 15.4 points per game. He also continued his development as a 3-point shooter. If he can start adding more playmaking to his repertoire, he'll become a complete player.

Indiana Pacers

Best Keeper: Tyrese Haliburton

Haliburton had a slow start to the season but picked up his form after the New Year. He averaged 19.5 points on 51/43/85 shooting, 9.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals in his final 39 regular-season appearances, and he shined in the postseason as the Pacers made the NBA Finals. Entering his age-25 season, he'll again be worth a top-10 selection in redraft formats and is proving to be one of the best guards in the league.

Upside Keeper: Bennedict Mathurin

Indiana has a few candidates for this, including Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and Jarace Walker. Even though Mathurin's playoff run has been less than stellar, he's probably your best upside keeper option in the long term. Improvement as a passer and defender is important for Mathurin, and that's something you'll have to put faith in him achieving. But he's already a talented scorer at 22 years old, averaging 20.2 points on 45/34/82 shooting per 36 minutes. Notably, that comes with 6.1 free-throw attempts – a high number for a young wing of his size.

Los Angeles Lakers

Best Keeper: Luka Doncic

How much is left to say about Doncic? Aside from some missed time due to injury, he's been one of the best players in the NBA since his second year. He showed he can play well alongside LeBron James, and Doncic ultimately looks to take over the Lakers when LeBron decides to hang it up.

Upside Keeper: Dalton Knecht

After the Lakers technically traded Knecht at the deadline before Mark Williams failed his physical, there seems to be a good chance Knecht is actually on the move this summer. Either way, this is a long-term play. Knecht electrified Crypto.com arena on more than one occasion, but ultimately the surrounding cast was too talented and too experienced for Knecht to get big minutes as a rookie. Still, he averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists – good numbers for his first year in the Association.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Best Keeper: Anthony Edwards

Edwards continues to make strides in his game. In 2024-25, he turned into a much more prolific 3-point shooter, making 4.1 per game and leading the league in total 3s (320). He did so while still getting to the free-throw line often and putting together balanced two-way statlines. The sky is the limit for the three-time All-Star, who will be entering his age 24 season.

Upside Keeper: Naz Reid

Reid had his ups and downs in the 2025 playoffs, but longtime fantasy managers know the 25-year-old is one of the best per-minute big man producers in the NBA. Whether or not he remains in Minnesota, a starting role could be in his near future. In games that he's seen 30-39 minutes, Reid has averaged 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks.

Memphis Grizzlies

Best Keeper: Ja Morant

Injuries have held Morant back, but he's still one of the best point guards in the league when healthy. He'll be entering his age 26 seasons having averaged 25.7 points, 7.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals across the past four years (177 games). Jaren Jackson and Desmond Bane are both fair alternatives for Memphis' best keeper, but Morant wins by being the team's go-to offensive option.

Upside Keeper: Zach Edey

Edey had a productive rookie season and established himself as one of the best rebounders in the NBA, especially on the offensive glass. He saw just 21.5 minutes per game while adjusting to the NBA game, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists while shooting 58.0 FG%. He also shot a decent 18-for-52 (34.6%) from deep and 90-for-127 (70.9%) from the charity stripe. If the center can start seeing closer to 30 minutes per game consistently, he should be a relatively high pick in fantasy.

Golden State Warriors

Best Keeper: Stephen Curry

Despite turning 37 years old this year, Curry continues to put together elite fantasy seasons. He finished as the ninth-ranked player in eight-category formats (both per-game and total), averaging 24.5 points and 4.4 made 3s on 45/40/93 shooting, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.2 minutes. Age and injury concerns are fair, but his game is aging extremely well.

Upside Keeper: Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga's role has fluctuated often throughout his career, with 2024-25 being no exception in both the regular season and playoffs. Despite being the No. 7 overall pick in 2021, he still hasn't quite earned the trust of the coaching staff. It wouldn't be surprising if he landed a bigger role on a different team, and that's what fantasy managers should hope for as a best-case scenario. Over the past two seasons, he's averaged 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per 36 minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks

Best Keeper: Giannis Antetokounmpo

This team is set to potentially undergo some big changes in 2025-26. Will Antetokounmpo even be on the Bucks? Regardless, he's the best keeper option available. This past season marked his seventh straight finishing Top 4 in MVP voting. Over the past three years, he's averaged no fewer than 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks. He'll slow down eventually, but there were no signs of it in his age 30 campaign.

Upside Keeper: Kevin Porter

Milwaukee doesn't have many high-upside young players, so Porter gets the nod here almost by default. He'll be entering his age 25 season but continues to bounce around the league and saw just 19.8 minutes per game in 2024-25 between the LA Clippers and Bucks. The per-36-minute numbers remain tantalizing, at 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals.

Detroit Pistons

Best Keeper: Cade Cunningham

Cunningham should be a first-round selection in fantasy next season after putting together his first All-Star campaign at 23 years old for the up-and-coming Pistons. He averaged 26.1 points and 2.1 3s on 47/36/85 shooting, 9.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks. There aren't many more valuable keeper options in the NBA than Cunningham.

Upside Keeper: Ausar Thompson

This is a tough call between Thompson, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren – and I admit I may be giving Thompson a bump because of his brother's development. Thompson got a slow start to the year after dealing with a blood clot issue and didn't see 30 minutes in a game until late January. Still, he's established himself as one of the most disruptive wing defenders in the NBA, and he's showing strides on offense, establishing new career highs in scoring volume, efficiency and assists. Thompson's role may not have perfect clarity, but he averaged 16.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per 36 minutes as a 22-year-old.

Orlando Magic

Best Keeper: Paolo Banchero

An early-season oblique injury prevented Banchero from racking up accolades, but he played at an All-Star level for a second straight season. In just his third year, he averaged 25.9 points with 1.9 made 3s on 45/32/73 shooting, plus 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Orlando is young and trending in the right direction with Banchero as its franchise player.

Upside Keeper: Franz Wagner

Players like Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black were also options here, but Wagner took a leap this season and isn't meaningfully older. His 3-point shooting again took an odd dip, but Wagner still averaged 24.2 points on 46/30/87 shooting with 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals. There are plenty of rebuilding teams that would love him as their No. 1 option, but he's settled in nicely alongside Banchero.

Sacramento Kings

Best Keeper: Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento's direction is a bit unclear following the trade of De'Aaron Fox. But Sabonis continues to put up stellar numbers in his late-20s. He led the NBA in rebounds per game (13.9) for a third straight season, also posting 19.1 points on 59.0 FG% and 6.0 assists. There just aren't many big men in the NBA able to compete with that production.

Upside Keeper: Devin Carter

Carter's rookie season got off to a tough start, as he needed shoulder surgery to correct a torn labrum suffered during pre-draft workouts. He made his NBA debut in early January and appeared in 36 games, seeing 11.0 minutes per. His shooting percentages (37/30/59) were rough, even for someone not expected to be a highly-efficient shooter in the NBA. Still, he established his presence in other ways, averaging 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per 36 minutes. Grabbing him now in keeper formats would be a good move for a rebuilding squad.

Atlanta Hawks

Best Keeper: Trae Young

Despite being only 26 years old, Young long ago established himself as a walking 25-and-10 and someone worthy of selecting in the late-first to early-second rounds of fantasy drafts. Barring a major shakeup in Atlanta, he remains the go-to option as the team's point guard.

Upside Keeper: Jalen Johnson

This team has no shortage of intriguing young talent, like Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu and Zaccharie Risacher. But it's hard to ignore Johnson's development as he enters his age 24 season. He played just 36 games in 2024-25 due to a torn labrum, but he was playing at an All-Star caliber. In 35.7 minutes per game, the forward averaged 18.9 points and 1.2 made 3s on 50/31/75 shooting, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks. In eight-category per-game fantasy value, he ranked 19th.

Dallas Mavericks

Best Keeper: Anthony Davis

Davis is divisive in the fantasy community. His per-game production is excellent, but the injuries continue to pile up. There should be more touches for him on this Dallas squad than there were with the Lakers, especially while Kyrie Irving is sidelined. Davis might not be an elite long-term option, but fantasy managers in keeper leagues trying to win a title in the immediate future have to consider him.

Upside Keeper: Cooper Flagg

I'm jumping the gun here, but I'm not prepared for a situation in which Flagg does not get drafted No. 1 overall. You could make the argument Flagg is Dallas' best keeper, depending on how you feel about Anthony Davis' age and injury history, and then the upside keeper might flip to someone like Derek Lively. Regardless, Flagg needs to be mentioned as one of the most well-rounded prospects in recent memory. His usage may be capped playing alongside Davis, and Kyrie Irving once he's healthy (presumably in 2026-27), but Flagg should be able to contribute enough as a rebounder, defender, passer and efficient shooter to make waves in fantasy.

Chicago Bulls

Best Keeper: Josh Giddey

The 22-year-old was excellent to close out the season, averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.5 steals across his final 19 regular-season appearances. Going forward, he projects to be Chicago's lead playmaking option and one of its primary scorers. It's encouraging that Giddey has steadily improved his shooting each season, and he became more disruptive defensively in 2024-25 as well. Given his age, he still has a long runway to improve and put up big numbers.

Upside Keeper: Matas Buzelis

Coby White was in consideration for both keeper spots here, but ultimately I wanted to highlight Buzelis' rookie season. Some mock drafts had him in the Top 5, but he slipped to the Bulls at pick 11. After a relatively slow start, Buzelis started the final 31 regular-season games and averaged 13.0 points and 1.7 3s on 47/35/81 shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.8 minutes. As expected, the 20-year-old showed off fantastic athleticism, especially on defense. He needs to become a better passer, but fantasy managers should be encouraged from his debut campaign.

Miami Heat

Best Keeper: Bam Adebayo

This is a tough call between Adebayo and Herro, who had a career year in 2024-25. Adebayo's early-season shooting struggles brought down his overall numbers, but he averaged 21.2 points and 1.4 3s on 52/44/81 shooting, 9.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals across his final 35 regular-season games. While Herro is younger and may have more room to improve, Adebayo has historically been healthier and has a high floor at a position of scarcity.

Upside Keeper: Kel'el Ware

Ware was eased in during his rookie season, but he started nearly every game from late January onward and averaged 10.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 27.8 minutes across his final 38 regular-season appearances. The 21-year-old has already shown strong upside as a rebounder and shot-blocker with room to grow as a shooter. He worked well alongside Adebayo, which is a good sign moving forward.

Portland Trail Blazers

Best Keeper: Deni Avdija

It's difficult to know what's going on in Portland – who will be on the team in the near future; who will step up and asset themselves as the go-to option; how they will find minutes for all their young players. But one thing we saw was Avdija step up in a big way down the stretch, as he did for the Wizards in the previous season. From the New Year onward, Avdija averaged 17.0 points and 1.3 3s on 51/39/74 shooting, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks. The 24-year-old has a well-rounded, two-way skillset that translates well to fantasy and should ensure a high floor for his career.

Upside Keeper: Donovan Clingan

Portland's roster has no shortage of intriguing young talent, including Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. Clingan is still behind Deandre Ayton in the rotation, but I'm not worried about that for a long-term play. As a rookie, Clingan was a 99th percentile block rate and 98th percentile rebounding rate, translating to 14.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per 36 minutes. He needs to improve his cardio and stay out of foul trouble, but those are numbers I want to invest in.

Phoenix Suns

Best Keeper: Devin Booker

Kevin Durant was in contention for this section, but the eight-year age gap between him and Booker is enough for me to lean on Phoenix's franchise player. Now, the Suns are definitely due for a shakeup. Durant was available at the deadline, and who knows what the time might look like in 2025-26. Whatever happens, though, I trust Booker to put up awesome numbers comparable to KD.

Upside Keeper: Ryan Dunn

I would also hear an argument for Oso Ighodaro here, who showed intriguing potential as a springy center with passing vision. Dunn's shooting was inconsistent as a rookie, as expected, shooting 31.1% from deep. But he was a disruptive and versatile defender, averaging 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per 36 minutes. Hopefully his defense alone allows him a growing role over time, with which he can improve his 3-ball.

San Antonio Spurs

Best Keeper: Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama's second season was unceremoniously cut short due to a blood clot issue – thankfully, not a long-term concern of the Spurs. He was the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 3.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game in addition to his 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists. All signs point to the 21-year-old being one of the best players in the NBA much sooner than later.

Upside Keeper: Stephon Castle

Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan also got consideration here, but Castle probably qualifies as a more upside-focused play given his great Rookie of the Year campaign. His role fluctuated throughout the season, and his shooting percentages weren't especially efficient. However, he still averaged 16.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds in the 47 games he started. Castle will be 20 years old when next season begins and further cement himself as a reliable third or fourth offensive option.

Toronto Raptors

Best Keeper: Scottie Barnes

Barnes took a small step back for the struggling Raptors in his fourth season, which ended with him playing minutes in the high-20s for the final two months. Before seeing a reduced workload in March and April, however, Barnes averaged 20.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 34.7 minutes. The addition of Brandon Ingram and a healthier Immanuel Quickley could reduce Barnes' usage in 2025-26, but he's still Toronto's franchise player.

Upside Keeper: Gradey Dick

Dick's minutes and usage often fluctuated last year based on which of his teammates were available. He was most prolific before the New Year, averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.9 minutes. The biggest improvement to his game following his rookie season was his free-throw rate, which more than doubled. Usage won't be easy to come by with an improved and presumably healthier roster next season, but the 21-year-old is improving.

Brooklyn Nets

Best Keeper: Cam Thomas

The other Cam (Johnson) was in consideration here, but he's 29 years old, and I neither trust him to stay healthy nor play a prominent enough role moving forward on the Nets or elsewhere to consider him the best option. Thomas is a microwave scorer, not afraid of taking shots. The 23-year-old is coming off a career season where he averaged 24.0 points and 2.7 3s on 44/35/88 shooting, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 31.2 minutes – though he appeared in just 25 games due to hamstring issues. Thomas' career arc, and the future of the Nets, feels a bit nebulous, but at some point I'm going to trust the age and usage.

Upside Keeper: Day'Ron Sharpe

There are some eye-of-the-beholder young players on Brooklyn, also including Nic Claxton, Keon Johnson and Noah Clowney. But one thing we already know as fantasy managers is that Sharpe is an elite per-minute producer. Investing in that is safer than taking a gamble elsewhere. The undersized (6-foot-9) center racks up rebounds and defensive stats in bunches at just 23 years old. He's seen minutes in the mid-teens throughout his career, but his past two seasons have resulted in per-36-minute averages of 15.9 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals. The path to a bigger role is murky, but he's a good target for long-term value-hunting managers.

Philadelphia 76ers

Best Keeper: Tyrese Maxey

In an ideal world, this would be Joel Embiid. The injuries have taken away too much of his value, however. The 24-year-old Maxey is your best bet in the near and far future. He played only 52 games last year but did so at an All-Star caliber, averaging 26.3 points and 3.1 made 3s on 44/34/88 shooting, 6.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 37.7 minutes.

Upside Keeper: Jared McCain

Quentin Grimes was also in consideration here, given his end-of-year explosion after being dealt to the 76ers from the Mavericks. But McCain is a few years younger and did his work at the beginning of the season in a more competitive atmosphere before suffering a season-ending meniscus tear. A 15-game stretch in the midst of his impressive run saw McCain average 20.0 points and 3.1 3s on 46/40/85 shooting, 3.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 32.4 minutes.

New Orleans Pelicans

Best Keeper: Trey Murphy

Murphy's ascent has been phenomenal, and his 2024-25 campaign was so impressive that I've vaulted him above Zion Williamson for the Pelicans' best keeper. His season started slowly and ended badly with a torn labrum, but during a 45-game stretch, Murphy averaged 22.1 points and 3.1 made 3s on 46/37/90 shooting, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks. New Orleans' future is cloudy, but it's easy to invest in Murphy long term for fantasy.

Upside Keeper: Zion Williamson

Having just completed his sixth season, Williamson has appeared in 214 games. Again, he played great when on the floor, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks in 28.6 minutes. But from a fantasy perspective, his health is too unreliable for him to be considered anything but an upside option.

Charlotte Hornets

Best Keeper: LaMelo Ball

Ball's injury issues are becoming a concern. It's not to the point where I want to downgrade him out of this spot, especially given Charlotte's relative lack of exciting young players. Still, he's played more than 51 games just once in his five-year career. He's coming off a season with averages of 25.2 points and 3.8 made 3s on 41/34/84 shooting, 7.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

Upside Keeper: Brandon Miller

A wrist injury limited Miller to 27 games during his 2024-25 sophomore campaign, but he looked good when available. The 22-year-old averaged 21.0 points and 3.9 3s on 40/36/86 shooting, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks. His general efficiency needs some work, and he doesn't get to the free-throw line much, but these are typical issues for young players. All signs are still pointing to him producing All-Star-caliber numbers in the near future.

Washington Wizards

Best Keeper: Jordan Poole

Poole is coming off a bounceback campaign and will just be entering his age-26 season. His minutes were limited down the stretch as Washington tanked for draft position, but Poole averaged 21.0 points and 3.5 3s on 42/37/88 shooting, 4.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals through his first 51 appearances. He was a top-50 fantasy player for the majority of the season and projects to be the team's No. 1 option again in 2025-26.

Upside Keeper: Alex Sarr

The No. 2 overall pick from this past season had his ups and downs but showed potential, especially as a defender. His 5.0% block rate ranked eighth among all qualified players, and he averaged a solid 3.2 assists per 36 minutes. Scoring efficiency was a problem, with his 48.2 TS% unfortunately ranking last of all qualifiers, but getting shots up was more important than focusing on only taking the best shots in his situation. Even if Sarr's offense is slow going, he has upside as a shot-blocker, rebounder and passer to fall back on.

Utah Jazz

Best Keeper: Walker Kessler

Initially, I placed Lauri Markkanen here. But I just don't know what we're getting out of him anymore while he's on Utah, and if he gets dealt out of Utah, will he be better than a No. 3 offensive option wherever he lands? So I'm turning to Kessler, who is coming off a career year, where he encouragingly played 30.0 minutes per game. That allowed his great per-minute production to flourish, and he averaged 11.1 points on 66.3 FG%, 12.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.7 assists. I don't expect massive development for the remainder of Kessler's career, especially as a shooter, but it's clear he can actualize his top-50 upside sooner than later.

Upside Keeper: Taylor Hendricks

A serious leg injury resulted in Hendricks' sophomore campaign being cut short after three appearances, so we're still essentially working off his rookie season. The 21-year-old was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 Draft and projects as a 3-and-D forward who could moonlight as an undersized center. While Hendricks didn't score at volume as a rookie, he averaged 2.2 3s, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per 36 minutes. That's the baseline for great fantasy upside.