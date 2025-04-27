De'Andre Hunter News: Hits for 21 in Game 3 win

Hunter amassed 21 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 124-87 victory over the Heat in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Cavs were missing Darius Garland (toe) and took a 22-point lead into halftime, factors which allowed Hunter to see his largest workload and usage of the playoffs so far. The 27-year-old wing had managed only 12 total points in the first two games of the series, so a repeat performance can't necessarily be counted on, but Hunter has at least shown he's ready if needed. Cleveland will look to complete the sweep in Game 4 on Monday.