Top NBA DFS Picks & Strategies for DraftKings: Friday, May 9 Slate

NBA DFS Strategy for DraftKings Friday Slate

Slate Overview

CLE at IND: Pacers lead series 2-0

OKC at DEN: Series tied 1-1

Injury Updates for NBA DFS Lineups

CLE - Darius Garland (toe): Probable; De'Andre Hunter (thumb), Evan Mobley (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,900) at Nuggets

Gilgeous-Alexander topped 50 DK points in his last four games including getting out to a great start in the series against the Nuggets, as he racked up a postseason-high 65.5 DK points in Game 1. He is shooting 59.0 percent from the field after two games in the series, although he could show a slight drop-off on the road, where he averaged fewer points on slightly worse shooting on the road, compared to at home this season. Nonetheless, he is likely to be a stand-out performer on the night, as he has had no trouble putting up big numbers against the Nuggets all season.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,000) vs. Cavaliers

Haliburton sunk the Cavs with a devastating game-winner to snag a 2-0 series lead on the road. He finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a block in the win, falling short of 50 DK points for the first time in four outings. He will likely ride the momentum into Game 3 at home, especially as he averaged significantly better scoring and shooting numbers at home, compared to on the road this season. Not overrated.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($7,600) at Nuggets

Williams topped 35 DK points in all six games this postseason and is averaging 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span. He should keep up the strong play as his size and versatility virtually ensure that he will pad his stats across the board. He also averaged 1.9 more points on the road, compared to at home this season.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,000) vs. Thunder

After racking up 83.5 DK points in Game 1, Jokic was held to his lowest DK total since December 13, 2024, also marking his second-lowest total of the season, as he finished with 38.0 DK points on 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in Game 2. He is more than likely to come up with a much better performance at home in Game 3, especially considering he averaged 2.9 more points per game at home, compared to on the road last season.

Mid-Range Value Plays in NBA DFS

Pascal Siakam Pacers ($6,900) vs. Cavaliers

Siakam finished with just 24.5 DK points but was a solid factor in the win with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting, six rebounds and four assists in Game 2. He did slightly better with 35.0 DK points in Game 2, but he is due for a standout game, as he has not topped 40 DK points since Game 3 of the first round.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($6,800) vs. Thunder

Murray is averaging 21.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals over nine games in the postseason, with a second-round high of 38.5 DK points in Game 1. He is likely to get his shot rolling back at home in Game 3, with the potential to excel from deep, as the Thunder gave up the league's 10th-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards last season.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($6,300) vs. Cavaliers

Turner turned in a postseason-high 47.0 DK points in the last game, and he is averaging 18.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.5 blocks over the first two games in the series. He should keep things rolling as the series is back in Indiana, where he averaged notably better scoring and rebounding numbers at home, compared to on the road this season.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($5,600) vs. Cavaliers

Nembhard topped 40 DK points in two of the last three games, including a postseason high of 42.8 DK points in the most recent outing. He should continue to put up solid numbers in the series, as he averaged 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals over four meetings with the Cavs this season.

Russell Westbrook, Nuggets ($5,100) vs. Thunder

Westbrook put up a team-high 19 points in Game 2 against the Thunder, and he is averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over eight games in the postseason. He is likely to keep up the DK numbers with his great hustle on both ends of the floor.

Value Picks

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($3,400) at Nuggets

Wallace is averaging 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals over six appearances this postseason, including a high of 18.5 DK points in the last game. His reliable defensive ability should keep him on the floor against the Nuggets' dynamic backcourt.

Peyton Watson, Nuggets ($3,100) vs. Thunder

Watson is averaging 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 13.9 minutes per game over nine appearances this postseason. His size and versatility make him a good defensive matchup against the Thunder, and he is likely to continue padding his stats with opportune plays on both ends.

