Dennis Smith News: Heading to Spain
Smith is expected to finalize a one-year contract with Spanish club Real Madrid on Wednesday, Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.
The 2017 first-round draft pick will continue his career overseas after spending parts of the past seven seasons in the NBA. Before becoming a free agent this offseason, Smith spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Nets, appearing in 56 games and averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 18.9 minutes. With a strong showing in Spain to close out this season, Smith could draw renewed interest from NBA teams next summer.
Dennis Smith
Free Agent
