Derrick Jones News: Sets season high in loss
Jones chipped in 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 134-128 loss to Oklahoma City.
Jones produced a bounce-back game after scoring only four points and shooting 1-for-5 from the field in Saturday's win over Toronto. The 27-year-old has reached the double-digit mark in scoring in seven of 11 regular-season outings, though his 20 points Monday marks a new season high. Jones has averaged 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from beyond the arc across 27.1 minutes per game thus far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now