Dominick Barlow News: Back at full strength
Barlow (back) isn't listed on the Hawks' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Barlow has been battling a back injury through the first few weeks of the season, but after logging some practice time in the G League, he's back with the parent club in New Orleans and will be available Sunday. The 21-year-old has yet to make his Hawks debut, but with several Atlanta players out Sunday with injuries, Barlow could get the chance to pick up some minutes against the Pelicans.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now