Dominick Barlow News: Back at full strength

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 10:09am

Barlow (back) isn't listed on the Hawks' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Barlow has been battling a back injury through the first few weeks of the season, but after logging some practice time in the G League, he's back with the parent club in New Orleans and will be available Sunday. The 21-year-old has yet to make his Hawks debut, but with several Atlanta players out Sunday with injuries, Barlow could get the chance to pick up some minutes against the Pelicans.

