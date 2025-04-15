Dominick Barlow News: Back to bench against Magic

Barlow is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Play-In Game against Orlando.

Onyeka Okongwu (knee) got the day off for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Magic, but his return to action for Tuesday's meeting with Orlando will push Barlow back to the bench. Over Barlow's last 12 appearances coming off the bench, he has averaged 4.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.4 blocks in 11.5 minutes per contest.