Dominick Barlow News: Notches double-double in G League

Barlow recorded 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 36 minutes Wednesday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 101-95 victory over Raptors 905.

Barlow secured his first double-double of the G League campaign and led his squad in rebounds. He finished the night tied for the team lead with 22 points, matching Jarkel Joiner's 22-point performance. Barlow is one of Atlanta's three two-way players, but he's expected to see the majority of his playing time in the G League in 2024-25.