Dwight Powell News: Exits game Friday, won't return

Powell was escorted to the locker room in Friday's game against the Thunder due to an apparent lower-body injury, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports. It was later reported that he wouldn't return to the game, according to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.

Powell slipped and fell in the third quarter Friday, limping off to the locker room to be evaluated, and it was later decided that he wouldn't return to the contest. Daniel Gafford and Maxi Kleber should soak up the center minutes for a Mavericks team without Dereck Lively (ankle).