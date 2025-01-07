Gabe Vincent News: Returning to action Tuesday

Vincent (oblique) is available for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vincent will make his return from a four-game absence Tuesday due to a left oblique strain. The 28-year-old guard has averaged 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 21.5 minutes per contest over his last 10 outings (four starts). Vincent will likely come off the bench against Dallas, and it would not come as a surprise if he operates under a minutes restriction during his return.