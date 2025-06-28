Garrett Temple Injury: Set to return to Toronto

Temple (knee) intends to sign a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Raptors once free agency opens Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Temple played in just 28 regular-season games for the Raptors and missed some time due to a back injury and for personal reasons. He played exclusively off the bench and averaged 1.9 points, 1.1 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.6 steals across 8.1 minutes per game. The 15-year guard out of LSU will stay in Toronto for a third consecutive season and serve as a veteran depth piece.