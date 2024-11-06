Garrett Temple Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Temple has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to back spasms, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Temple wasn't previously listed on the Raptors injury report, but he'll end up missing Wednesday's contest after having back spasms. He's been a healthy scratch in all but one game this season, so his absence shouldn't have any fantasy impact. Temple's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Clippers.