Garrett Temple headshot

Garrett Temple Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Temple has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to back spasms, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Temple wasn't previously listed on the Raptors injury report, but he'll end up missing Wednesday's contest after having back spasms. He's been a healthy scratch in all but one game this season, so his absence shouldn't have any fantasy impact. Temple's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Clippers.

Garrett Temple
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
