Gary Harris News: Set to join Milwaukee
Harris and the Bucks agreed to a two-year deal on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
The second year of the deal will be a player option. After five seasons in Orlando, Harris will latch on with the Bucks, where he's projected to be a fringe rotation player on the wings. During the 2024-25 regular season, Harris appeared in 48 games for the Magic with averages of 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now