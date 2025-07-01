Menu
Gary Harris News: Set to join Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 9:17am

Harris and the Bucks agreed to a two-year deal on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The second year of the deal will be a player option. After five seasons in Orlando, Harris will latch on with the Bucks, where he's projected to be a fringe rotation player on the wings. During the 2024-25 regular season, Harris appeared in 48 games for the Magic with averages of 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent from the field.

Gary Harris
Milwaukee Bucks
