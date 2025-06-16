Gary Harris News: Team option declined

The Magic declined their $7.5 million team option on Harris' contract for the 2025-26 season Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Harris will become an unrestricted free agent after spending the past four-plus seasons with Orlando. The 30-year-old swingman saw his playing time dip during the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with averages of 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in 14.8 minutes per game across 48 regular-season appearances (three starts).