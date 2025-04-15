Georges Niang News: Leads bench with 15 points

Niang tallied 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds over 23 minutes in Tuesday's 120-95 Play-In Game loss to Orlando.

Niang finished as the Hawks' second-leading scorer behind Trae Young (28), in a game that saw Atlanta shoot just 38.1 percent from the field and 4-for-21 from three. Niang emerged as an integral piece to the Hawks' rotation down the stretch of the regular season, having averaged 11.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 21.1 minutes since the beginning of March. He'll look to help Atlanta make the playoffs as the eighth seed in the East in Friday's Play-In Game against the winner of Wednesday's bout between the Bulls and Heat.