GG Jackson Injury: Will play rehab game in G League

The Grizzlies assigned Jackson (foot) to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.

Jackson has yet to play this season while recovering from right foot surgery, but head coach Taylor Jenkins said Monday that the second-year forward has reached the reconditioning phase of his rehab. According to Jon Roser of the Grizzlies Radio Network, Jackson is scheduled to play for the Hustle in Wednesday's game against the Rip City Remix, though he could be operating under a minute restriction. Jackson will likely appear in multiple games for the Hustle before rejoining the Grizzlies.