NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 8

Slate Overview - Main Slate

ATL at DET: Hawks 1-2 on road; Pistons 1-3 at home

NOP at ORL: Pelicans on three-game slide; Magic on five-game slide, 2-0 at home

IND at CHA: Pacers on two-game win streak; Hornets 2-3 at home

BKN at BOS: Nets 1-2 at home; Celtics 2-1 at home

GSW at CLE: Warriors on five-game win streak; Cavs 9-0, undefeated

PHX at DAL: Suns on six-game win streak; Mavs 4-2 at home

MIL at NYK: Bucks 1-4 on road; Knicks on two-game slide

WAS at MEM: Wizards on two-game slide; Grizzlies 3-2 at home

HOU at OKC: Rockets on two-game win streak; Thunder 3-0 at home

MIA at DEN: Heat on two-game slide; Nuggets on three-game win streak

POR at MIN: Trail Blazers 2-3 on road; Timberwolves on two-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring), Vit Krejci (thigh): OUT

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle), Ausar Thompson (illness): OUT

NOP - Zion Williamson (thigh): Questionable; Jordan Hawkins (back), Herbert Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (thigh), Dejounte Murray (hand), Trey Murphy (hamstring): OUT

ORL - Paolo Banchero (oblique), Wendell Carter (foot): OUT

IND - T.J. McConnell (illness): Questionable; Aaron Nesmith (ankle): OUT

CHA - Nick Richards (ribs), Mark Williams (foot), Miles Bridges (knee): OUT

BOS - Luke Kornet (hamstring): Doubtful; Jaylen Brown (hip), Kristaps Porzingis (foot): OUT

GSW - Brandin Podziemski (illness), Draymond Green (knee): Questionable

CLE - Dean Wade (illness): Questionable; Max Strus (ankle): OUT

DAL - Maxi Kleber (hamstring): Doubtful; Dante Exum (wrist), Dereck Lively (shoulder), P.J. Washington (knee): OUT

MIL - Gary Trent (back): Questionable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

NYK - Cameron Payne (hamstring): Questionable; Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (groin): OUT

MEM - John Konchar (quadriceps): Questionable; GG Jackson (foot), Vince Williams (leg), Marcus Smart (ankle), Desmond Bane (oblique), Ja Morant (hip): OUT

HOU - Steven Adams (knee): Questionable

OKC - Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Kenrich Williams (knee), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT

MIA - Jaime Jaquez (illness): Questionable

DEN - Jamal Murray (concussion): Questionable; Aaron Gordon (calf): OUT

POR - Matisse Thybulle (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($8,700) vs. Hawks

Cunningham topped 50 DK points in each of the last two games as he delivered back-to-back triple-doubles. He faces another great chance to thrive in a favorable matchup against the Hawks thanks to a significant size advantage at point guard. The Hawks also give up the league's fifth-most points and fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,300) vs. Trail Blazers

Edwards continues to shine as one of the league's top scorers, averaging 28.0 points per game on an average of 48.2 percent shooting from the field. He is coming off a season-best 55.5 DK-point effort in his last outing and faces a prime opportunity to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,500) at Nuggets

Butler delivered a season-high 27 points in the game-before last and is averaging 19.6 points on 52.3 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals across his last five outings. He is up for a solid opportunity to shine against the Nuggets, who will be without one of their top defenders, Aaron Gordon, and who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,800) at Hornets

Siakam faces an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards. Siakam is averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on the season, including three outings with more than 45 DK points.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,300) vs. Rockets

Holmgren is averaging 16.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game, including a season-high of 62.5 DK points and more than 30 DK points in each of his last three outings. He should do well against the Rockets, who are giving up the league's 10th-most points, 10th-most rebounds, third-most blocks and seventh-most free throws to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,200) at Knicks

Antetokounmpo topped 50 DK points in six of his seven appearances this season, including a high of 71 DK points in a loss to the Cavs on November 7. He has a good opportunity to come up with another strong performance against the Knicks, who are giving up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards. He should also have an extra bit of motivation to help his squad get back on track after their 2-6 start to the campaign.

Mid-Range Money

Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ($5,700) at Magic

Alvarado produced a season-high 46 DK points in his last outing and is averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals across five consecutive starts. He is in line for another starting appearance while the Pelicans remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and he should do well against the Magic, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points and third-highest shooting percentage to opposing point guards.

Dyson Daniels, Hawks ($5,700) at Pistons

Daniels continues to pad his stats by making a major impact on the defensive end, averaging 2.4 steals per game. He should also continue to see a significant amount of playing time while the Hawks remain shorthanded at the wing. Additionally, he has a good chance to prosper against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's fifth-most turnovers per game.

Value Picks

Tristan da Silva, Magic ($4,100) vs. Pelicans

Da Silva is expected to pick up a fourth consecutive start for the shorthanded Magic. The rookie is averaging 7.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.3 minutes per game across his last three outings and faces a favorable matchup against the Pelicans, who are missing their best wing defender, Herbert Jones. The Pelicans are also giving up the league's seventh-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing small forwards.

Naji Marshall, Mavericks ($4,800) vs. Suns

Marshall is up for a second straight start while the Mavericks remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. He faces a tough matchup against the Suns, but he should find room to pad his stats as they are giving up the league's ninth-most rebounds per game. Marshall also delivered a season-best 20 points in the game-before last.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons ($4,300) vs. Hawks

Stewart is in line for the start, as Jalen Duren is sidelined by injury. Stewart topped 25 DK points in each of the last two games and is likely to stuff the stat sheet in extended minutes.

