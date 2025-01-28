GG Jackson News: Sees 17 minutes off bench

Jackson supplied eight points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 17 minutes during Monday's 143-106 loss to the Knicks.

Jackson is still finding his stride after a lengthy stint on the sidelines. Memphis' rotation isn't exactly easy to break through with coach Taylor Jenkins utilizing so many players on any given night, making Jackson just a player to monitor in deeper formats for now. In his opening five games, he's shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc, so he's likely to have some positive regression with his shot soon.