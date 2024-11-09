Goga Bitadze News: Fills stat sheet Friday

Bitadze supplied 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 115-88 win over the Pelicans.

Bitadze finished just one rebound shy of recording a second consecutive double-double. The big man is making the most of his newfound role in the first unit, scoring in double digits and grabbing at least nine boards in his three starts. He should remain in that role due to the fitness issues of players such as Wendell Carter (foot), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) and Paolo Banchero (oblique) that are depleting the frontcourt.