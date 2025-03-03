Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Monday, March 3

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Zach LaVine over 27.5 points + assists (-114) at Dallas Mavericks

FanDuel, 3:53 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Domantas Sabonis is out tonight, which frees up a ton of usage for the Kings. Since Jonas Valanciunas' debut, Zach LaVine has the highest usage (30.4%) when Sabonis has been off the court. In that scenario, LaVine is averaging 30.1 points and 3.8 assists per 36 minutes (104-minute sample). Dallas isn't the easiest matchup, but I think this is an advantageous betting spot.

Tyrese Maxey over 1.5 steals (-114) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

FanDuel, 2:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Portland is tied for allowing the second-most opponent steals per 48 minutes (9.6) across the past 10 games, notably giving up six steals to Ty Jerome and four to Royce O'Neale in the past 30 days. I'm surprised to see the odds so favorable for Maxey in what is expected to be a competitive game. He's averaging 1.7 steals on the season and has reached 2+ steals in 27 of his 51 appearances.

Malik Beasley over 4.5 threes (+110) at Utah Jazz

DraftKings, 1:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Beasley is extremely prolific from three, and he's made at least three shots from distance in 10 straight games. During this stretch, he's averaged 5.3 makes on 51 3P%. That will regress eventually, but I still like him to go over his season average (4.0) tonight. The Jazz are allowing the third-most made threes per 48 minutes (15.8) across the past 10 games, and they've given up four individual performances of 6+ threes in the past 30 days -- Grayson Allen (7), Steph Curry (6), Jalen Green (6) and Naz Reid (6). Not to mention, with Tobias Harris sidelined, even more shots should be available for Beasley.

Onyeka Okongwu over 1.5 blocks (+150) at Memphis Grizzlies

BetRivers, 2:05 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Since joining the starting five in January, Okongwu is averaging a modest 0.8 blocks per game, though that's up to 1.1 blocks across his past eight games. Either way, we're getting significant plus money for a capable center to record multiple blocks. Ultimately, it's this matchup that tilts the scales for me, as Memphis is the third-most blocked team per 48 minutes (6.1) across the past 10 games. Over the past 30 days, they've given up 4+ block performances to four individual players -- Myles Turner (7), Kevin Durant (5), Goga Bitadze (4) and Bol Bol (4).

Zach LaVine O28.5 PTS+REB (-110, DraftKings)

Kings at Mavericks, 8:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: The Kings are without Domantas Sabonis, and I like LaVine's chances to absorb some of the scoring and rebounding vacated by his absence. With Sabonis off the floor this season, LaVine sees a notable boost in both points and assists, and this should be a pace-up spot for the Kings.

Bam Adebayo O24.5 PTS+AST (-118, FanDuel)

Heat vs. Wizards, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Adebayo has gone over this number in five of his last eight games, and we're targeting a matchup against a Washington team that – albeit improved – struggles defensive and ranks near the top of the NBA in assists allowed to opponents. In the lone previous matchup with the Wizards, Adebayo posted 32 points alone. Jaime Jaquez is unlikely to play, while both Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins are questionable, so Adebayo could be looking at an even larger role, offensively.

Trail Blazers +3.0 at 76ers (-110, DraftKings)

Blazers at Sixers, 7pm ET

Nick Whalen: On paper, this is a terrible schedule spot for the Blazers, who are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing – in overtime – to the Cavs on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Sixers last played Saturday, but the Blazers are 7-1-1 ATS on the second night of back-to-backs and 7-0-1 when they have a rest disadvantage. Philly is just 4-9 ATS with a rest advantage, and the Sixers are a horrific 1-13 ATS as a home favorite. On the injury front, Joel Embiid is done for the season, while Paul George and Kelly Oubre are both questionable.