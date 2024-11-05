Fantasy Basketball
Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Big numbers off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 8:45am

Yabusele totaled 19 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 118-116 loss to the Suns.

The 28-year-old big posted his best performance of the season, taking advantage of the continued absence of Joel Embiid (knee) and an ineffective night from Andre Drummond. Yabusele will likely be only the fourth or fifth man in the Sixers' frontcourt rotation once the roster is at full strength, but if he keeps delivering from beyond the arc -- he's 10-for-20 on three-point attempts over the last three games -- he could push his way into a bigger role.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers

