Guerschon Yabusele News: Efficient 15 points Wednesday

Yabusele racked up 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to the Magic.

Yabusele was efficient from the floor for the 76ers on Wednesday, also tying with Jared McCain for a team-high seven rebounds against a stiff Magic defense. Yabusele has now started seven games for Philadelphia this season, a period in which the 28-year-old veteran big man is averaging a serviceable 11.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes per contest. As long as starting center Joel Embiid (knee) remains out, Yabusele is worth a look on waiver wires as a streamer for fantasy managers.