Herbert Jones Injury: Heads to locker room

Jones went to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Bulls with what seems to be a back injury, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Jones took a hard fall at the start of the second half after contesting a Nikola Vucevic layup. Jones was seen grabbing at his back before exiting the game and going to the locker room. With Zion Williamson (illness) already sidelined, Jones' injury leaves the Pels shorthanded in the frontcourt. Javonte Green and Yves Missi could see an increase in minutes while Jones is idle.