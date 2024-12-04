Herbert Jones Injury: Officially questionable
Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Jones has been sidelined since Oct. 29 due to a right shoulder strain and has played just four times this season, but the fact that he went through a full practice Wednesday bodes well for his chances of playing against Phoenix. The Pelicans are dealing with lots of injuries at the moment, so having Jones would provide a significant boost on both ends of the court, but mainly on defense, where he's one of the best specialists in the league.
