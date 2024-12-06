Herbert Jones News: Logs four steals in return

Jones had 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 victory over the Suns.

Thursday was Jones' first game since straining his right shoulder against the Warriors on Oct. 29. He was inserted straight into the starting lineup and made most of his impact felt on the defensive end of the floor with a game-high four steals, and he capped off his night by clamping down Devin Booker in the final seconds of regulation. Jones' efforts helped the Pelicans snap a nine-game losing streak, though things won't get much easier as they face the 17-5 Thunder on Saturday.