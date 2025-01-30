Ibou Badji News: Swats five shots in G League win

Badji tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and five steals over 34 minutes Wednesday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 128-114 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Badji followed up his 10-block performance against the Windy City Bulls on Sunday with a five-block outing in Wednesday's G League win. He finished the game as the leading rebounder and joined James Akinjo and Terence Davis as the three Herd players to register a double-double. Over his last five G League outings, Badji has averaged 8.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.8 blocks over 26.1 minutes per game.