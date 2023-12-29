NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at ORL: Knicks 5-5 in last 10 games; Magic 11-4 at home

BKN at WAS: Nets 3-7 in last 10 games; Wizards on three-game slide

SAC at ATL: Kings on two-game slide; Hawks have dropped three in a row

TOR at BOS: Raptors 3-7 in last 10 games; Celtics 15-0 at home and face second game of back-to-back

MIL at CLE: Bucks 8-2 in last 10 games; Cavaliers on two-game win streak

PHI at HOU: 76ers 8-2 in last 10 games; Rockets on two-game slide

OKC at DEN: Thunder on two-game win streak; Nuggets have won six in a row and face second game of back-to-back

CHA at PHX: Hornets on nine-game slide and face second game of back-to-back; Suns 3-7 in last 10 games

SAS at POR: Spurs 2-8 in last 10 games and face second game of back-to-back; Trail Blazers 4-11 at home and face second game of back-to-back

MEM at LAC: Grizzlies 4-6 in last 10 games and face second game of back-to-back; Clippers 12-4 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

NYK - Jericho Sims (ankle), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

Isaiah Hartenstein should see a major role.

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (hamstring): Questionable; Gary Harris (calf), Joe Ingles (ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT

Cole Anthony and Anthony Black continue to get a boost in the backcourt. Moritz Wagner and Goga Bitadze should also see a boost if Isaac is out.

BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (knee), Nic Claxton (ankle): Probable; Lonnie Walker (hamstring), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

Dennis Smith, Cam Thomas and Royce O'Neale are up for more playing time.

WAS - Danilo Gallinari (back): Questionable

Corey Kispert and Bilal Coulibaly could be up for more action.

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okongwu remain up for more responsibility in the frontcourt.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (back), Jrue Holiday (elbow), Jayson Tatum (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (calf): Questionable; Al Horford (rest): OUT

Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, Lamar Stevens and Oshae Brissett could all pick up a boost.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot): Probable

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (illness): Questionable; Darius Garland (jaw); Evan Mobley (knee): OUT

Dean Wade is up for another start in place of Mobley. Craig Porter will continue to see more opportunities in the backcourt.

PHI - Joel Embiid (ankle), Nicolas Batum (hamstring): OUT

Paul Reed, Marcus Morris and Kelly Oubre have to step up.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Questionable; Dillon Brooks (oblique), Jabari Smith (ankle): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are in for more action.

OKC - Jaylin Williams (hip): Questionable

Kenrich Williams is up for a boost.

DEN - Michael Porter (quadriceps): Questionable; Aaron Gordon (face): OUT

Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji should get more opportunities in the absence of Gordon and possibly, Porter.

CHA - Mark Williams (back): Doubtful; LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (calf): OUT

Ish Smith and Bryce McGowens are in line for more responsibility in the backcourt. Nick Richards is also likely up for another start.

PHX - Josh Okogie (ankle): Questionable

Eric Gordon has a chance at added playing time.

SAS - Keldon Johnson (back): Questionable; Victor Wembanyama (ankle): Doubtful

Sandro Mamukelashvili could see extra minutes in the frontcourt. Malaki Branham is also up for a boost if Johnson is out.

POR - Deandre Ayton (knee), Duop Reath (back), Shaedon Sharpe (thigh), Anfernee Simons (illness): Questionable

Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon get a boost in the backcourt. Jabari Walker and Ibou Badji are in line for more opportunities in the frontcourt.

MEM - Santi Aldama (illness), Ja Morant (illness), Luke Kennard (knee), Derrick Rose (hamstring): Questionable

Marcus Smart and Jacob Gilyard are in line for more responsibility in the backcourt. David Roddy also gets a boost if Aldama is out.

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (hip): Questionable

Norman Powell and Amir Coffey could be up for more opportunities.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,400) at Magic

Brunson continues to shine for the Knicks, averaging 28.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 84.5 on a night where he dropped 50 points. Brunson faces an advantageous matchup against the Magic, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing point guards

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,600) vs. Hornets

Booker finished with 38 DK points in Wednesday's win over Houston, which marked only the second time in the last 10 outings that he finished with less than 40 DK points. He has averaged 26.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists and delivered a high of 61 DK points within that span. He has an excellent chance to prosper against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points and fourth-highest field-goal percentage per game. The Hornets also continue to deal with injuries in the backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,900) at Celtics

Barnes continues to stand out, averaging 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds 6.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games, including six with more than 50 DK points and a high of 68. Barnes should fare well against the Celtics, who are dealing with injuries in the frontcourt and at the wings while also facing the second game of a back-to-back.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($10,100) vs. Hornets

Durant delivered 74 DK points in Wednesday's win over Houston and has averaged 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,400) vs. 76ers

Sengun topped 60 DK points in two of the last three games and has averaged 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games. He faces a favorable matchup against the 76ers, who will be without starting center Joel Embiid.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,700) at Hawks

Sabonis has topped 55 DK points in three of his last five outings, including a high of 68.3, and he has averaged 20.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists over the last 10 games. He has another good opportunity to dominate against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points and fifth-most rebounds to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Tyus Jones, Wizards ($6,400) vs. Nets

Jones has averaged 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 60.5 DK points. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Nets, who give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game.

Jordan Poole, Wizards ($6,900) vs. Nets

After a bit of a slow stretch, Poole has averaged 22.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including a high of 44.5 DK points. Poole should do well against the Nets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

RJ Barrett, Knicks ($5,900) at Magic

Barrett continues to put up relatively modest numbers, but he remains a top option for the Knicks and is averaging 14.8 field-goal attempts in 29.2 minutes per game this season. He should find room to get his offense going against the Magic, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.1 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,800) at Hawks

Barnes is coming off a few mild performances and has averaged 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists over the last five games. He has a good chance to thrive against the Hawks, who are shorthanded at the wing, and who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Mo Bamba, 76ers ($4,200) at Rockets

Bamba has another shot at added playing time while Joel Embiid remains out. Bamba amassed 33.5 DK points in 26 minutes of action in the 76ers' Christmas Day loss to Miami, and he has averaged 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks through four games where he has played at least 10 minutes of action.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.