NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
NYK at ORL: Knicks 5-5 in last 10 games; Magic 11-4 at home
BKN at WAS: Nets 3-7 in last 10 games; Wizards on three-game slide
SAC at ATL: Kings on two-game slide; Hawks have dropped three in a row
TOR at BOS: Raptors 3-7 in last 10 games; Celtics 15-0 at home and face second game of back-to-back
MIL at CLE: Bucks 8-2 in last 10 games; Cavaliers on two-game win streak
PHI at HOU: 76ers 8-2 in last 10 games; Rockets on two-game slide
OKC at DEN: Thunder on two-game win streak; Nuggets have won six in a row and face second game of back-to-back
CHA at PHX: Hornets on nine-game slide and face second game of back-to-back; Suns 3-7 in last 10 games
SAS at POR: Spurs 2-8 in last 10 games and face second game of back-to-back; Trail Blazers 4-11 at home and face second game of back-to-back
MEM at LAC: Grizzlies 4-6 in last 10 games and face second game of back-to-back; Clippers 12-4 at home
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
NYK - Jericho Sims (ankle), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT
Isaiah Hartenstein should see a major role.
ORL - Jonathan Isaac (hamstring): Questionable; Gary Harris (calf), Joe Ingles (ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT
Cole Anthony and Anthony Black continue to get a boost in the backcourt. Moritz Wagner and Goga Bitadze should also see a boost if Isaac is out.
BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (knee), Nic Claxton (ankle): Probable; Lonnie Walker (hamstring), Ben Simmons (back): OUT
Dennis Smith, Cam Thomas and Royce O'Neale are up for more playing time.
WAS - Danilo Gallinari (back): Questionable
Corey Kispert and Bilal Coulibaly could be up for more action.
ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT
Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okongwu remain up for more responsibility in the frontcourt.
BOS - Jaylen Brown (back), Jrue Holiday (elbow), Jayson Tatum (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (calf): Questionable; Al Horford (rest): OUT
Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, Lamar Stevens and Oshae Brissett could all pick up a boost.
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot): Probable
CLE - Donovan Mitchell (illness): Questionable; Darius Garland (jaw); Evan Mobley (knee): OUT
Dean Wade is up for another start in place of Mobley. Craig Porter will continue to see more opportunities in the backcourt.
PHI - Joel Embiid (ankle), Nicolas Batum (hamstring): OUT
Paul Reed, Marcus Morris and Kelly Oubre have to step up.
HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Questionable; Dillon Brooks (oblique), Jabari Smith (ankle): OUT
Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are in for more action.
OKC - Jaylin Williams (hip): Questionable
Kenrich Williams is up for a boost.
DEN - Michael Porter (quadriceps): Questionable; Aaron Gordon (face): OUT
Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji should get more opportunities in the absence of Gordon and possibly, Porter.
CHA - Mark Williams (back): Doubtful; LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (calf): OUT
Ish Smith and Bryce McGowens are in line for more responsibility in the backcourt. Nick Richards is also likely up for another start.
PHX - Josh Okogie (ankle): Questionable
Eric Gordon has a chance at added playing time.
SAS - Keldon Johnson (back): Questionable; Victor Wembanyama (ankle): Doubtful
Sandro Mamukelashvili could see extra minutes in the frontcourt. Malaki Branham is also up for a boost if Johnson is out.
POR - Deandre Ayton (knee), Duop Reath (back), Shaedon Sharpe (thigh), Anfernee Simons (illness): Questionable
Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon get a boost in the backcourt. Jabari Walker and Ibou Badji are in line for more opportunities in the frontcourt.
MEM - Santi Aldama (illness), Ja Morant (illness), Luke Kennard (knee), Derrick Rose (hamstring): Questionable
Marcus Smart and Jacob Gilyard are in line for more responsibility in the backcourt. David Roddy also gets a boost if Aldama is out.
LAC - Kawhi Leonard (hip): Questionable
Norman Powell and Amir Coffey could be up for more opportunities.
Elite Players
Guards
Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,400) at Magic
Brunson continues to shine for the Knicks, averaging 28.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 84.5 on a night where he dropped 50 points. Brunson faces an advantageous matchup against the Magic, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing point guards
Devin Booker, Suns ($9,600) vs. Hornets
Booker finished with 38 DK points in Wednesday's win over Houston, which marked only the second time in the last 10 outings that he finished with less than 40 DK points. He has averaged 26.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists and delivered a high of 61 DK points within that span. He has an excellent chance to prosper against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points and fourth-highest field-goal percentage per game. The Hornets also continue to deal with injuries in the backcourt.
Forwards/Centers
Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,900) at Celtics
Barnes continues to stand out, averaging 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds 6.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games, including six with more than 50 DK points and a high of 68. Barnes should fare well against the Celtics, who are dealing with injuries in the frontcourt and at the wings while also facing the second game of a back-to-back.
Kevin Durant, Suns ($10,100) vs. Hornets
Durant delivered 74 DK points in Wednesday's win over Houston and has averaged 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.
Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,400) vs. 76ers
Sengun topped 60 DK points in two of the last three games and has averaged 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games. He faces a favorable matchup against the 76ers, who will be without starting center Joel Embiid.
Expected Chalk
Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,700) at Hawks
Sabonis has topped 55 DK points in three of his last five outings, including a high of 68.3, and he has averaged 20.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists over the last 10 games. He has another good opportunity to dominate against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points and fifth-most rebounds to opposing centers.
Mid-Range Money
Tyus Jones, Wizards ($6,400) vs. Nets
Jones has averaged 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 60.5 DK points. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Nets, who give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game.
Jordan Poole, Wizards ($6,900) vs. Nets
After a bit of a slow stretch, Poole has averaged 22.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including a high of 44.5 DK points. Poole should do well against the Nets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
RJ Barrett, Knicks ($5,900) at Magic
Barrett continues to put up relatively modest numbers, but he remains a top option for the Knicks and is averaging 14.8 field-goal attempts in 29.2 minutes per game this season. He should find room to get his offense going against the Magic, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.1 percent from the field.
Value Picks
Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,800) at Hawks
Barnes is coming off a few mild performances and has averaged 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists over the last five games. He has a good chance to thrive against the Hawks, who are shorthanded at the wing, and who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing small forwards.
Mo Bamba, 76ers ($4,200) at Rockets
Bamba has another shot at added playing time while Joel Embiid remains out. Bamba amassed 33.5 DK points in 26 minutes of action in the 76ers' Christmas Day loss to Miami, and he has averaged 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks through four games where he has played at least 10 minutes of action.