NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1

Slate Overview

CLE at TOR: Cavs 5-5 in last 10 games; Raptors on two-game slide

DET at HOU: Pistons coming off win; Rockets on three-game slide

IND at MIL: Pacers on three-game win streak; Bucks 16-2 at home

CHA at DEN: Hornets on 10-game slide; Nuggets 13-3 at home

POR at PHX: Trail Blazers 4-11 on road; Suns on three-game win streak

DAL at UTA: Mavs 11-7 on road; Jazz 9-5 at home

MIA at LAC: Heat 7-3 in last 10 games; Clippers on two-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Darius Garland (jaw); Evan Mobley (knee): OUT

Dean Wade is up for another start in place of Mobley. Caris LeVert and Craig Porter will continue to see more opportunities in the backcourt.

TOR - RJ Barrett (not injury related), Immanuel Quickley (not injury related): Available to make Raptors debut

DET - Isaiah Stewart (toe): OUT

Kevin Knox is up for another start.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg), Jabari Smith (ankle): Questionable; Dillon Brooks (oblique): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are in line for more action.

IND - Bruce Brown (knee): Doubtful

Andrew Nembhard is expected to start.

CHA - Terry Rozier (illness): Questionable; Mark Williams (back): Doubtful; LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (calf): OUT

Ish Smith and Bryce McGowens remain in line for more responsibility in the backcourt. Nick Richards is also likely up for another start.

DEN - Aaron Gordon (face): Questionable

Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji get more opportunities in the absence of Gordon.

POR - Toumani Camara (knee), Shaedon Sharpe (thigh), Anfernee Simons (illness): Questionable; Duop Reath (back): Doubtful; Deandre Ayton (knee), Anfernee Simons (illness): OUT

Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon get a boost in the backcourt. Jabari Walker and Ibou Badji are in line for more opportunities in the frontcourt.

DAL - Luka Doncic (quadriceps), Seth Curry (illness), Dante Exum (heel), Kyrie Irving (heel): Questionable; Maxi Kleber (toe),: OUT

Derrick Jones, Dante Exum and Dwight Powell continue to see more opportunities.

MIA - Josh Richardson (back), Kyle Lowry (undisclosed): Questionable; Haywood Highsmith (mouth), Caleb Martin (ankle): Doubtful; Jimmy Butler (foot): OUT

Jaime Jaquez and Kevin Love remain up for more action.

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (hip): Questionable

Norman Powell and Amir Coffey could be up for more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($10,300) at Bucks

Haliburton is on an incredible run, averaging 24.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including back-to-back 20-point, 20-assist performances in his two most recent outings. He faces a good opportunity to prosper against the Bucks, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,500) at Raptors

Mitchell totaled 61 DK points with 34 points, six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block in the last outing, which marked his return from a four-game absence. He is likely to pick up where he left off against the Raptors, who give up the league's fifth-highest three-point percentage per game.

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,000) vs. Mavericks

Markkanen is coming off a quiet outing, but he has four double-doubles in his last six games and is averaging 23.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Mavericks, who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,400) vs. Cavaliers

Siakam surpassed 40 DK points in each of the last five games and is averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games. He faces an excellent opportunity to stand out against the Cavs, who are missing key defender, Evan Mobley.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,800) vs. Pistons

Sengun totaled 50.8 DK points in his last outing and is averaging 28.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against a struggling Pistons team that is giving up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,000) vs. Pacers

Antetokounmpo continues to dominate both ends, averaging 31.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including seven games with more than 60 DK points and a high of 95.5. He faces an excellent opportunity to keep rolling against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most points and second-most free throws per game.

Mid-Range Money

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($6,300) vs. Mavericks

Sexton continues to deliver at a high level, averaging 23.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.9 steals across 10 consecutive starts, including three games with more than 40 DK points. He finished with just 19.3 DK points in his last encounter with the Mavs, but he is likely to thrive offensively, as they give up the league's seventh-highest shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Caris LeVert, Cavaliers ($5,800) at Raptors

LeVert finished with just 14.3 DK points in the last game, but he topped 40 in two of the last four outings. He remains up for increased playing time in the absence of Darius Garland, and he should do well against the Raptors, who give up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($5,800) vs. Pacers

Portis continues to provide a great boost off the bench, averaging 16.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 51. He faces a great chance to shine against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Cody Martin, Hornets ($4,600) at Nuggets

Martin is finding his groove, averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 steals over the last three games, including a high of 26.5 DK points in the last game. He will continue to pick up added playing time in the absence of Gordon Hayward.

Kevin Knox, Pistons ($4,200) at Rockets

Knox is up for his third consecutive start after totaling 27.5 DK points in the last game. He faces a tough matchup against the Rockets, but he will continue to pick up added playing time for his shorthanded squad and should pad his stats at the foul line, as the Rockets give up the league's third-most free throws per game.

