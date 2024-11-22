Ibou Badji News: Swats seven shots in G League

Badji recorded two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds, two steals and seven blocks over 18 minutes Thursday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 106-95 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Badji didn't have much of an impact on the offensive end, but he certainly made his presence felt at the rim, accounting for seven of his team's 15 swats. He's averaging an impressive 4.3 blocks over his last three games. The club has deployed Badji off the bench and as a starter so far this season, but either way, he figures to continue to hit the 15-to-20-minute mark moving forward.