Isaiah Jackson News: Blocks four shots in loss

Jackson ended with seven points (2-8 FG, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 22 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to the Magic.

Jackson is one of the best per-minute shot blockers in the NBA, and he showed what he can do Monday. Inconsistent playing time has plagued Jackson throughout his career, however. We'll see if coach Rick Carlisle will warm up to the idea of playing him more. For now, it may continue to be matchup-based, or when starting center Myles Turner gets in foul trouble.