NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND vs. NYK: Indiana leads this series, 2-0.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

NYK - NONE

IND - Isaiah Jackson (Achilles)

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($11,200)

Brunson has been one of the best players throughout these playoffs. The All-Star has at least 40 DraftKings points in 11 of his last 14 fixtures, averaging 30.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game in that span. He's also got over 54 DraftKings points in half of those, showcasing a ridiculous 61-point upside in the Game 2 defeat. It wouldn't be surprising to see Brunson play 45 minutes and take 30 shots with NY trailing 0-2 in this series.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($8,200)

We just talked about Brunson playing 45 minutes, but that might be Bridges' floor in this game. This guy is simply the "Iron Man" in today's NBA, playing 45 and 46 minutes in the first two games of this series. A full 48 minutes is definitely in play, and that expanded workload has led to Bridges scoring at least 35 DraftKings points in seven of his last nine outings. There's no safer bet for 30 fantasy points from a player in this price range with that guaranteed monster minute total.

Forwards/Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($10,200)

KAT was benched in the fourth quarter in the Game 2 defeat, so you know the big man will come to play here. The perennial All-Star showcased a 60-point upside in Game 1 of this series after averaging nearly 40 fantasy points in the Boston series. He also had a 49-point average during the regular season and shouldn't be this cheap with that sort of ability. Like the rest of these NY starters, KAT could be looking at 40 minutes and 20 shots because Thibs does not trust his bench at all.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,400)

Siakam has been inconsistent throughout these playoffs, but he was the best player on the floor in Game 2. The All-Star has 39 points, five rebounds and three assists en route to 53 DraftKings points in that masterpiece. That gives Siakam at least 36 DK points in four straight outings, which is on par with his 37-point average during the regular season. He's also scored at least 36 DK points in three straight meetings with the Knicks, averaging over 45 DK points per game in those outings!

Expected Chalk

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($10,600)

Haliburton has been the most valuable player in this series, and everyone on this single-game slate will likely roster him. The Pacers point guard has at least 47 DraftKings points in three straight games, scoring over 55 fantasy points twice. That's the superstar we've become accustomed to, but it's no surprise since Hali's averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds, 11 assists and 1.3 steals in his last four matchups with NY. This is the straw that stirs the drink for Indy, and expect him to be rostered in every lineup with his 35-point floor and 60-point upside.

Mid-Range Money

Josh Hart, Knicks ($8,600)

Hart has been one of the best stat-stuffers in the NBA over the last three years. Much like Bridges, he never comes off the court and has one of the highest floors in DFS because of that workload. Before struggling in Game 2, Hart had at least 34 DraftKings points in nine of his previous 11 games. That's tough to find from an $8,600 player, but it's likely to continue because Hart can provide fantasy value in all facets of the game.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($7,600)

Turner is a volatile player from a DFS standpoint, but his skill set is unmatched. The big man is not only an elite rim protector, but he's also a sniper from three-point range. That's allowed Turner to score at least 27 DraftKings points in nine straight outings, posting a 37-point average in that span. That's one of the best stretches Turner has had all season, but it could get even higher since he's only playing 32 minutes a night in that span.

Value Picks

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($7,200)

Nembhard has been a brilliant ancillary piece next to Haliburton. The shooting guard has scored at least 22 DraftKings points in nine consecutive outings, posting a 32-point average across 34 minutes a night. Those are absurd averages from such an affordable player, but this guy is locked into 35-40 minutes because of his defense and playmaking.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($6,800)

Nesmith was the star of the Game 1 comeback, and he's locked into monster minutes because of his daunting defense. The wingman scored 43 DraftKings points in that masterclass, after dropping 38 DK points in the clincher against Cleveland. That gives Nesmith at least 35 DK points in five of his last 10 outings in total, and there's nobody else below $7K with that type of ability.

