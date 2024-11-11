Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart Injury: Dealing with minor ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 2:55pm

Stewart is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat due to a right ankle sprain.

Stewart has started at center in the Pistons' last two games due to Jalen Duren (ankle) being sidelined. Over that span, Stewart has averaged 13.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in 33.0 minutes per contest. Duren is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest, but if he does not return, Stewart should draw a third consecutive start, assuming he can play through his minor ankle injury.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
