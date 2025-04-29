NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at IND: Pacers lead series 3-1

DET at NYK: Knicks lead series 3-1

ORL at BOS: Celtics lead series 3-1

LAC at DEN: Series tied 2-2

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Bennedict Mathurin (abdomen): Questionable

DET - Isaiah Stewart (knee): Questionable

BOS - Jaylen Brown (knee): Questionable; Jaylen Brown (hamstring): OUT

DEN - Russell Westbrook (foot): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,500) vs. Bucks

Haliburton totaled a series-high 51.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists through the first four games of the first round. He should keep the momentum going with a chance to close out the series at home in Game 5, especially since he averaged 3.2 more points and 1.4 more assists at home, compared to on the road this season.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,800) vs. Pistons

Brunson topped 50 DK points in each of the last three games, with a high of 59.3 in the most recent outing, and he is averaging 33.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists through four games in the series. He also has a chance to close out the series at home in Game 5, and should continue to do well against the Pistons, who gave up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,500) vs. Magic

Tatum amassed a whopping 67.0 DK points in the last game and topped 35 points in both Game 3 and 4. He is likely to come up with another big-time performance as the series returns to Boston with a chance for his squad to close it out on home court.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,400) at Nuggets

Leonard has been incredibly consistent to start the postseason, averaging 26.5 points per game on 56.2 percent shooting, including 47.6 percent from deep. He racked up a series-high 57.8 DK points in the last game in Denver and should keep the momentum going while back on the road with the series tied at 2-2 for Game 5, as he averaged 3.5 more points on the road, compared to at home this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($8,600) vs. Pistons

Despite a dud in Game 2, Towns has been impressive in the series, averaging 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, with a high of 58.3 DK points in Game 1. He should continue to shine in Game 5 with a chance to close out the series at home. He is also likely to continue to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Pistons gave up the league's third-most free throws per game to opposing centers this season.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,500) vs. Clippers

Despite the series being tied at 2-2, Jokic has been unstoppable over the last four games, averaging 28.5 points, 13.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 2.3 steals over that span, including a high of 82.3 DK points in Game 4. It is doubtful that the opponent will have much luck slowing him down, especially at home, where he scored 2.9 more points per game than compared to on the road last season.

Mid-Range Money

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($5,900) vs. Pistons

Bridges reached the 20-point mark once in the series and is averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last four games. He has a good chance to prosper back on home court, where he scored 4.0 more points per game, compared to on the road this season. His ability to rack up numbers on both ends of the floor also helps him deliver solid DK totals even if the shot is not falling.

Al Horford, Celtics ($5,200) vs. Magic

The Celtics are putting a lot of faith the in the veteran this postseason, as Horford is averaging 31.5 minutes with 6.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He should keep up the strong production by continuing to keep things simple and pile up the numbers with opportunistic scoring and good positioning in the paint.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Pistons ($4,700) at Knicks

Schroder topped 27 DK points in Game 2 and 3, but came up short with just 18.8 DK points in Game 4. He is averaging 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in the series and will continue to handle a critical role of the bench.

Malik Beasley, Pistons ($4,600) at Knicks

Beasley finished with 24.3 DK points in the last game and had a series-high 36.0 DK points in Game 1. He is averaging 9.8 three-point attempts and 3.0 made three-pointers per game in the series and no matter what, is going to keep shooting for his squad. Beasley also shot significantly better on the road, compared to at home this season.

Nicolas Batum Clippers ($3,500) at Nuggets

Batum has quietly been an integral part of the Clippers' rotation all season and is seeing an uptick in playing time in the postseason, averaging 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 22.0 minutes per game over the last four outings. He had a series-high of 29.3 DK points in Game 3.

